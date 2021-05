Although their schedule was altered because of COVID-19, the Champions Elite all-star dance teams were able to have a shortened competition season. The Tiny all-star team received three first place titles, one second place title and one third place title. The Mini all-star team’s awards included three first place titles, one second place title and one third place title. The Junior Pom squad earned four first place titles, one second place title and U.S. Finals Champions. The Senior all-star team’s season included three first place titles, two third place titles, one Grand Champion titles and one Ultimate Champion title. All four teams attended the USASF Nationals.