Those with high refresh rate monitors will be happy with this one. BioWare just announced what players across all platforms should expect when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is released on May 14. For instance, those on PC will be happy to hear that the collection of titles supports up to 240 FPS and refresh rates of 240Hz. PC gamers also get the benefit of being able to tweak several graphical options to find that balance of performance vs. visuals.