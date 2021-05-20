Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

If you want to check out some of my favorite day two prospects, check them out. Round 2, Pick 35: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame. I’d be thrilled with any of the names on my day two prospects list, and I really wouldn’t be shocked to see the Falcons go with Javonte Williams to provide more juice to Arthur Smith’s offense immediately. If Azeez Ojulari’s medicals check out, he’s my top choice here, but I don’t have access to that information. However, if this guy is available, I can’t pass up on Owusu-Koramoah. Owusu-Koramoah isn’t a perfect scheme fit, but I think his versatility could still allow him to be a Swiss Army Knife in Dean Pees’ defense. Even if he ends up primarily in a Keanu Neal-type role for the Falcons, he is way better in coverage and could play plenty of sub-linebacker.