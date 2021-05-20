Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league
Grady Jarrett has been a consistent bright spot for a Falcons defense that has taken its lumps over the past couple of seasons. It's no surprise that he's been a key part of the turnaround that the Falcons new leadership, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, expect to make in 2021. Atlanta's brass has stated several times that they are focused on building for the future while being competitive in 2021. Jarrett backed up that sentiment with his belief in himself and his teammates.www.atlantafalcons.com