newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

By Atlanta Falcons Staff
atlantafalcons.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrady Jarrett has been a consistent bright spot for a Falcons defense that has taken its lumps over the past couple of seasons. It's no surprise that he's been a key part of the turnaround that the Falcons new leadership, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, expect to make in 2021. Atlanta's brass has stated several times that they are focused on building for the future while being competitive in 2021. Jarrett backed up that sentiment with his belief in himself and his teammates.

www.atlantafalcons.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Ray Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#Falcons#American Football#Football League#Clemson#Nfl Draft#The Associated Press#Pro Football Focus#Pff#The League#Coached Coaches#Seasons#Atlanta#Fifth Round Pick#Straight Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

How can the Falcons create more cap space?

The Falcons have approximately $500K-$600K in salary cap space, which means Terry Fontenot will have to find himself some breathing room to sign the 2021 draft class. Atlanta doesn’t have to make any moves just yet, but these transactions are imminent. There isn’t just one answer to the Falcons’ salary cap woes; Fontenot may have to use a combination of cap relieving moves to afford the approximately $7 million rookie class.
NFLatlantanews.net

Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...
NFLYardbarker

Day Two Mock Draft

If you want to check out some of my favorite day two prospects, check them out. Round 2, Pick 35: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame. I’d be thrilled with any of the names on my day two prospects list, and I really wouldn’t be shocked to see the Falcons go with Javonte Williams to provide more juice to Arthur Smith’s offense immediately. If Azeez Ojulari’s medicals check out, he’s my top choice here, but I don’t have access to that information. However, if this guy is available, I can’t pass up on Owusu-Koramoah. Owusu-Koramoah isn’t a perfect scheme fit, but I think his versatility could still allow him to be a Swiss Army Knife in Dean Pees’ defense. Even if he ends up primarily in a Keanu Neal-type role for the Falcons, he is way better in coverage and could play plenty of sub-linebacker.
NFLYardbarker

Expect second-round pick Richie Grant to see the field immediately

Even with Duron Harmon and Erik Harris assuming the starting safety roles, Falcons fans can expect to see Richie Grant on the field from day one. This isn’t me saying he will take over Harmon’s free safety spot or Harris’s strong safety spot, but rather Dean Pees will deploy three safety personnel packages more often than not. During the 2018 season, the Titans dialed up a nickel personnel package on 73% of defensive snaps — ninth-most in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders. With offenses only becoming more difficult to defend, I would expect that number to only increase.
NFLYardbarker

A way too early grade of the Falcons draft

As you’ll hear from nearly every knowledgeable football fan, there is absolutely no reason to put any weight in draft grades before the players even take a snap in the NFL. Still, that doesn’t make it any less fun of an exercise. These are more like opinionated predictions than anything, and it’s always interesting to look back six months from now and see how those opinions have changed after watching them play against top-level competition. NFL.com gave the Falcons the highest draft grade out of all 32 teams with an A+ mark. I’m not as bullish on Atlanta’s draft class, but I still believe Terry Fontenot stuck to his game plan of taking the best player available, which should pay dividends this season.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Mother's Day Special Guest Elisha Jarrett

Welcome to Getting Real with Grady Jarrett, a podcast in which Atlanta Falcons DL Grady Jarrett and co-host Kelsey Conway "get real" on anything from football, lifestyle, and beyond. Grady's mom, Elisha Jarrett, joins the show to discuss their special mother and son bond, family life, and who Grady is on and off the field.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Isaiah Oliver could find his niche as a nickel back in Dean Pees defense

Isaiah Oliver started last season at right cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell but moved inside to the slot after Darqueze Dennard returned from injury and Raheem Morris took over for Dan Quinn. Slot corners are usually responsible for supporting against the run more than they would on the boundary due to their proximity to the line of scrimmage, and Oliver looked much more comfortable in this area. Playing inside instead of on the boundary allows him to be more proactive in blitz packages too, which is exactly what Dean Pees tasks his nickel backs with.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Playoff bid all depends on the defensive improvements

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had such a great run over the past three seasons, and that is honestly an understatement. A team that made a run to the Super Bowl just a few years ago has since fallen off the map and finished the 2020 season with just a 4-12 record. As a result, though, the Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, where they selected prolific TE Kyle Pitts.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons post-draft roster preview: Safety edition

No other position on the Falcons roster has undergone as dramatic a change as safety. Atlanta entered the 2020 season discussing how it might deploy Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee in essentially a three-safety nickel package. Now, none of those players are on the roster, and the Falcons are resetting at the position under a new regime.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: EDGE could be cause for concern if Dean Pees can’t scheme pressure

Terry Fontenot addressed holes in the Falcons roster over the course of the offseason by signing a handful of veterans to one-year deals (Mike Davis is the only free agent signing to get a multi-year deal) that are very team-friendly. This allowed Fontenot to approach the draft with a best player available strategy, but only addressing the EDGE position by signing Barkevious Mingo made the need for drafting one paramount. Eventually, in the fifth round, the Falcons selected Adetokunbo Ogundeji out of Notre Dame. The two minimal additions could be cause for concern, but there is one major difference between last season and this season’s defense, Dean Pees.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Eagles will open 2021 regular season at Falcons

The Eagles' entire 2021 regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday evening at 7:45 PM exclusively here on PhiladelphiaEagles.com and the team's social media channels, but FOX offered a sneak peek by revealing that Week 1 will present a Battle of the Birds in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Eli Ankou: Agrees to deal with Falcons

Ankou has signed with the Falcons, John Deighton of the Falcons' official site reports. Ankou impressed at the team's mini-camp and earned a contract as a result. He has 27 games of NFL experience under his belt split between the Jaguars, Browns and Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...