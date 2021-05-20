newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village is the best Resi game for scaredy cats, and I've tried them all

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Curious about Resident Evil Village but afraid it's too scary for your brittle constitution? That was exactly me a week ago, but I'm happy to report that I've since beaten it, and I think you can too. The latest Resident Evil outing is actually the perfect scary game for scaredy cats like me due to a prevailing sense of fun, its absorbing mood and story, and most importantly, the fact that it knows precisely when to lay off.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scaredy Cats#Halloween Horror#Scary Movies#Scary Games#Remedy#Horror Games#Horror Video Games#Body Horror#Horror Attractions#Werewolves#Fun#Psychological Scares#Horror Cons#Hordes#Comics#Amnesia#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village Review: ‘A good game that could have been a classic’

Resident Evil Village reviewed on PS5. Also available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, and as such, it has big shoes to fill. After the bestselling but poorly received Resident Evil 6 (and some terrible spin-offs), Resident Evil found itself in a rut. Fortunately, Resident Evil 7 tapped into the franchise’s roots and combined classic survival horror with modern gameplay to revitalize the series.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Village

The Resident Evil series has always done a great job of offering a very difficult, scary, and challenge first run to players, but allowing them to take the brakes off and have some fun after that. Resident Evil Village is no different, giving players the chance to get an Infinite Ammo cheat so that they can turn subsequent runs into a shootout with all manner of monsters.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Door Codes and Safe Codes in Resident Evil Village

Veterans of the series will be well aware that Resident Evil games tend to have doors, safes, or lockers spread throughout the game that require special codes to open. Resident Evil Village is no different, although it does contain less that other games in the series. The codes for these...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Resident Evil Village All Goats of Warding Locations Guide

RE 8 Village has many different collectibles that you can find throughout the game. One of these is the Goats of Warding. This Resident Evil Village Goats of Warding Locations guide will help you find all the Goats in RE8 Village. Resident Evil Village All Goats of Warding Locations. The...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Resident Evil Village: the best settings to improve your PC's performance

Resident Evil Village is finally here, continuing the story of Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7 as he finds himself trapped in a bleak, wintry landscape full of tall vampire ladies, snarling wolf boys and more horrible nasties than you can shake an Umbrella-shaped stick at. It's also one of the best-looking PC games of the year by my reckoning, especially if you happen to own a ray tracing-capable graphics card. It runs supremely well, but it can start to chug a bit if you exceed your graphics card's memory limit. To help you get the best performance in Resident Evil Village, I've put together this best settings guide, telling you which settings to turn on (and which to dial back) to help keep those frame rates nice and high.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Which weapon should I upgrade in Resident Evil Village?

Choosing the best weapon upgrade in Resident Evil Village is key to becoming powerful enough to take on the nightmare enemies Ethan faces. In RE8, it’s possible to buy attachments and increase stats for weapons. There’s a lot of customization to choose from and, with limited Lei money, most players won’t be able to afford all customizable parts and stat boosts. So, which RE8 weapons should players power up? Here’s which weapon players should upgrade in Resident Evil 8.
pushsquare.com

Resident Evil Village: All The Duke's Kitchen Upgrades

What are all The Duke's Kitchen upgrades in Resident Evil Village? After progressing the main story to a certain point, Resident Evil Village will allow you to catch Fish, Meat, and Poultry and hand them over to the Duke in exchange for permanent upgrades for protagonist Ethan Winters. This part of the game is unmissable, so you don't need to worry if you haven't unlocked the ability just yet. In this Resident Evil Village guide, we're going to reveal all The Duke's Kitchen upgrades. If you need help finding the ingredients for these recipes, please click through to:
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village Wooden Goat: Should I destroy it?

Resident Evil 8 contains some strange “Goats of Warding” that come with an ominous warning. Is it safe to destroy the Resident Evil Village wooden goat statues, though? Here’s the lowdown on whether Mother Miranda will really bring down her wrath on players that break goat effigies. Are wooden goats...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Resident Evil Village weapons: where to find all weapons

Resident Evil Village may be a horror game, but it's also filled with a great deal of shooting. Early on you'll start with a pretty weak pistol, but as you progress there are plenty of increasingly powerful weapons to find, purchase, or unlock. And it's easy to miss some of them, so below I've steer you through how to get all the weapons in Resident Evil Village.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Resident Evil Village: How To Get Every Treasure | All Chests Guide

After escaping Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, you’ll be free to explore a much larger section of the eponymous village. This is also when the side-quests really open up. After meeting up with the Duke in the Altar area, you’ll find a bunch of treasure chest icons on your map. These are all optional treasure, guns, and weapon upgrades you can track down between fighting the four lords of the village. They’re all 100% worth collecting, and you really shouldn’t miss a single one. Some can be pretty tricky, so we’re going to break down how to get them all.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Game Review: ‘Resident Evil Village’ is the sequel that was promised

Resident Evil Village will leave you exhausted, breathless, bruised, and broken before its relatively short playtime is up. It’s also bloody brilliant. Depending on your tolerance for stress and anxiety, Resident Evil Village will fall somewhere between a near masterpiece and trash. For this writer, however, and I’m guessing the vast majority of horror junkies and series fans, I could barely wipe the smile off my face… to the point that I started to wonder if perhaps I myself had become part of the titular village.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 07 May 2021. Experience survival horror like never before in this bundle containing the definitive version of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and Resident Evil Village, the 8th major installment in the franchise. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more real in this heart-pounding narrative of family tragedy.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Resident Evil Village Guide: Tips, Tricks, and All Collectibles

Resident Evil Village is the ninth mainline entry in Capcom's classic survival horror franchise and acts as a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, bringing back both the first-person camera and protagonist Ethan Winters. We awarded the game a 9/10 in our Resident Evil Village PS5 review, describing it as "an essential playthrough for anyone with even a passing interest in the franchise". It is also available on PS4.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village: Does Lady Dimitrescu die and is she really a vampire?

Lady Dimitrescu became the face of Resident Evil Village when she was revealed in full in the third trailer for the game in January 2021. The story behind this tall vampire lady, and her ultimate fate, has a subject of widespread speculation since then. We’ve known Lady Dimitrescu wouldn’t be the lead antagonist for a while; Mother Miranda takes that role. However, it was hoped she and her daughters would play a prominent role in the game, even if they ended up dying.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Resident Evil Village Puppet Show convinces you they’re not scary

Resident Evil Village is Capcom’s latest entry in its best-selling franchise. While the series prides itself on being the grand-daddy of the whole Survival Horror genre, some innocuous little puppets want you to think otherwise. Yes, Capcom produced a series of RE Village puppet commercials to try to convince you that the game won’t be scary. The series has four videos in total, which all make their home on Capcom’s Youtube Channel.