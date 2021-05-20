Resident Evil Village is the best Resi game for scaredy cats, and I've tried them all
Curious about Resident Evil Village but afraid it's too scary for your brittle constitution? That was exactly me a week ago, but I'm happy to report that I've since beaten it, and I think you can too. The latest Resident Evil outing is actually the perfect scary game for scaredy cats like me due to a prevailing sense of fun, its absorbing mood and story, and most importantly, the fact that it knows precisely when to lay off.www.gamesradar.com