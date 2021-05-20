CJ McCollum Accuses Of LeBron James Of Acting Following Eye Injury

LeBron James was the talk of the NBA last night after he punched the Lakers ticket into the NBA playoffs thanks to an incredible three-point shot with just under a minute to go in a play-in game against the Golden State Warriors. A few plays before that, LeBron was poked in the eye by Draymond Green, and he ended up staying down on the ground for quite a bit afterward. Many felt like he was simply trying to get a favorable call, including Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, who commented on the play on Twitter.