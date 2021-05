Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra will meet with eastern Idaho teachers May 20 to go over the current state of education. Ybarra and other statewide education officials will be visiting Idaho Falls as the fifth and final stop on the Legislative Roadshow, an annual tour through Idaho to update schools on how the State Legislature's actions this year will affect them. The visits through the state will start in Meridian on May 10 and make stops in Moscow, Coeur d'Alene and Twin Falls.