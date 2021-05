Inmar Intelligence has found what shoppers are willing to give up in order to receive free shipping on their online purchases. According to the survey, 78% of consumers are willing to buy more items in order to qualify for free shipping. In addition, customers don’t mind having to wait a few more days to get their goods if it means that shipping is free. Meanwhile, buy-online-pickup-in-store options are growing in popularity as well as it also cuts the price of shipping.