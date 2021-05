MOFFAT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Seven people are in custody after law enforcement found the mummified remains of a spiritual leader inside a southern Colorado home. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KRDO, the mummified remains of 45-year-old Lia Carlson, who also goes by Amy Carlson, were found set up in the back bedroom of a home in Moffat in a what looked like a shrine. Her body was found inside what appeared to be a sleeping bag decorated with Christmas lights. There was glitter makeup around Carlson's eyes, though her eyes were removed. The documents also state that her skin appeared grey in color.