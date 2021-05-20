Cross Words: Who is Melchizedek?
The theme of priesthood runs throughout the entire Bible. Ever since the fall (Gen. 3), there has been a need for forgiveness. Throughout the Old Testament, one finds example after example of insufficient sacrifices. Even still, the covenantal promises of God are kept and developed. With the dawn of the New Testament, a baby is born in Bethlehem. This promised Messiah takes upon Himself the sins of the world and rises to reign eternally. Jesus Christ is both King and Priest. How so? The author of Hebrews explains how Christ does not come in the order of Aaron. Rather, He comes in the order of a mysterious figure named Melchizedek.