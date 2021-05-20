Cross Words: Who is Melchizedek?

“Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”. I have been awakened by the power in our words. In the last week, I’ve experienced or witnessed this power in a good way and also in a bad way. I often have people who respond in some way to these messages with gratitude. Though I don’t put the time and energy into this for any type of praise, it does help to know that it was uplifting to someone along the way. Each day, teachers spend time and energy teaching kids how to communicate in a healthy and effective way. As parents, we invest in our kids’ communication by emphasizing being polite, respectful and empathetic. We try to teach them how to appropriately disagree with someone. Much of my time in P.E. is spent helping children communicate their feelings in a healthy way. Why is this so important? Because our words, whether spoken or written, have power.