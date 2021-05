The second Sunday of every May is Mother’s Day, and while commercials and social media are flooded with picture-perfect celebrations and gushing posts, the day can be a difficult one for some. Dealing with the loss of or estrangement from a mom or child, or struggling with infertility can all make what is perceived as a happy holiday into something triggering or painful. If you’re navigating Mother’s Day grief, or find the holiday challenging for any reason, know that you’re not alone. Remember that any feelings you have that day (good, neutral, or bad) are valid: And if you’re looking for some help in coping or getting through the day, we asked a few mental health experts for their tips.