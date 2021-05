Formula E isn’t new at all. I knew that it had been around for years, and I’ve seen a short clip of it here and there. Initially, Formula One fans and other racing fans panned it, saying that it looked like the racing they loved, but didn’t have the noise and excitement of “real” racing. When I first checked it out, I noticed that it wasn’t a bunch of quiet cars racing, and that the electric motors actually made some cool spaceship-like noises (like my Nisan LEAF if I remove the battery access door, but cooler). I still never sat down and watch a race on TV or attended one in person, though.