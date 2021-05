Being an entrepreneur is more than a job. It’s a mindset, and without it, you’d be hard-pressed to succeed. The first step to becoming an entrepreneur is taking stock of where your head is, and if you are up for the extreme demands, an entrepreneurial lifestyle can place on you. Whether right out the gate or through trial and error, every entrepreneur learns this throughout their journey and continually works on their mindset, never stopping and never settling. Entrepreneur Jeffrey Santulan talks about the power our minds have concerning entrepreneurial success.