Snapchat Spotlight Creators Have Earned $130M to Date From TikTok-Style Videos

As the recorded-music business continues to grow, old debates about whether consumers will pay for music have given way to new ones over how to divide the money generated by streaming. The Billboard Pro Spotlight series, “Creators and Copyright,” examines some of the urgent issues in copyright, both in the United States and around the world. Björn Ulvaeus, co-founder of ABBA and president of CISAC, discusses creators’ rights and the future of songwriting in a keynote interview with Billboard deputy editorial director Robert Levine, along with CISAC director general Gadi Oron. JaQuel Knight, the choreographer behind Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video and Coachella performance, talks about his fight to copyright his work, along with his lawyer, David L. Hecht. And U.S. Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter shares her plans to reach out to independent creators and how the new small-claims court system created by the CASE Act will give them an accessible and affordable way to assert their rights. “Creators and Copyright” also includes panels on two of the most controversial issues in the music business: The “value gap” addressed by the EU Copyright Directive, and termination, which allows creators to reclaim their work in the U.S. after 35 years.