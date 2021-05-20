newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Snapchat Spotlight Creators Have Earned $130M to Date From TikTok-Style Videos

By Todd Spangler
Register Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the six months since launching Snapchat Spotlight, a new section of the app that lets users share and watch TikTok-like user-created video clips, the company has paid out more than $130 million in total to a group of more than 5,400 creators. It made the announcement at Snap Partner Summit 2021 on Thursday.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Product Marketing#Walt Disney Pictures#Video Creators#Content Creators#Top Videos#Popular Creators#Snap Partner Summit 2021#Snapchatters#Spotlight Snapchat#Digital#Snap Tokens#Newfronts#Ar Lens Creators#Vp#Scan#Lens#Story Studio#Snap Stars#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosVillage Voice

How Shailen Vandeyar is Making Waves on TikTok

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms that is acting as a channel to boost the media and entertainment industries. In the past few years, TikTok has created a digital revolution with viral media content. Shailen Vandeyar, a tech entrepreneur is the brains behind creating the largest media account on TikTok engaging 1.2 million users with killer content.
Behind Viral VideosWired UK

How algorithms took creativity out of social media

In early January 2018, a shocking and disturbing video became one of the top ten ‘Trending’ clips on YouTube. The video – which prompted a global backlash and is now an infamous moment in YouTube history – saw then-22-year-old internet personality Logan Paul explore Japan’s Aokigahara forest, known as a site for suicide, before sharing footage of a corpse with his subscribers, which at the time numbered 15 million (now 23 million). After Paul deleted his video, third-party copies also reached YouTube’s Trending page.
Behind Viral Videosrickey.org

TikTok remix culture (video)

This TikTok remix is one of the most amazing things you can discover on the social media platform. TikTok Remix Culture are users using a clip and iterating on it. Instead of creating their own take on a clip (like a meme), the next user iterates on the clip and the iteration. So the story gets bigger and bigger.
MusicBillboard

Billboard Pro Spotlight Virtual Event: Creators and Copyright

As the recorded-music business continues to grow, old debates about whether consumers will pay for music have given way to new ones over how to divide the money generated by streaming. The Billboard Pro Spotlight series, “Creators and Copyright,” examines some of the urgent issues in copyright, both in the United States and around the world. Björn Ulvaeus, co-founder of ABBA and president of CISAC, discusses creators’ rights and the future of songwriting in a keynote interview with Billboard deputy editorial director Robert Levine, along with CISAC director general Gadi Oron. JaQuel Knight, the choreographer behind Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video and Coachella performance, talks about his fight to copyright his work, along with his lawyer, David L. Hecht. And U.S. Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter shares her plans to reach out to independent creators and how the new small-claims court system created by the CASE Act will give them an accessible and affordable way to assert their rights. “Creators and Copyright” also includes panels on two of the most controversial issues in the music business: The “value gap” addressed by the EU Copyright Directive, and termination, which allows creators to reclaim their work in the U.S. after 35 years.
Behind Viral Videosharrisondaily.com

Home cooks find antidote to blandness on TikTok videos

From sourdough to feta pasta, much of the last year at home has been food-focused. And one driver of these delectable fads is the social media platform TikTok. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Behind Viral VideosCartoon Brew

Youtube Will Pay $100M To Creators On Its New Shorts Platform

Youtube is becoming the latest video platform to court artists and influencers with a dedicated fund. The company has announced that it will hand out $100 million between this year and next to creators on its new Shorts platform. Shorts is essentially Youtube’s answer to Tiktok: a new in-app function...
Beauty & FashionTechCrunch

Pinterest to test live-streamed events this month with 21 creators

The rise of the creator economy and a pandemic-fueled demand for virtual events led Pinterest to explore the idea of live streaming. Last fall, it began testing a “class communities” feature that allowed users to sign up for Zoom classes through Pinterest, while creators used Pinterest’s boards to organize materials, notes, and other resources. These communities also included a group chat option and shopping features.
Behind Viral VideosVulture

12 Video Creators on Their Hardest Edit Ever

Internet culture has been defined by amateurs and messy personalities, a lot of whom also happen to be multi-hyphenate creators. Over the years, apps like YouTube, Vine, and TikTok have not only made video-editing techniques more accessible, they have allowed users to establish new genres of editing that push the art form to new levels of absurdity. We spoke to 12 online-video creators — often acting as their own self-taught sound editors, animators, actors, and engineers — about the toughest job they’ve done in postproduction.
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Is Twitter Preparing To Take On YouTube And Twitch?

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has become a cornerstone for many to stay informed about the news and events of the world. Founded in 2006, it has been on a long journey towards monetization, finally turning a profit for the first time in 2018. Today, monetization remains one of the key performance indicators when it comes to earnings season. They reported 199 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) vs a forecast of 200 million in their most recent earnings report. Not a bad miss which represents 20% YoY growth. However, as the market doesn’t seem to favor anything growth or speculative at the moment, the stock was sold off bringing it not far from its IPO price of $44.90.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Starts Rolling Out TikTok-Style 'Shorts' Feature Globally

Finally, the TikTok-plague is hitting the YouTube app. As per a new report by Android Police, YouTube has started pushing the TikTok-style Shorts feature for YouTube users across the globe. While YouTube Shorts was already under testing in multiple countries such as India. However, with its global launch, YouTube has...
Behind Viral Videoshypebot.com

Top 10 YouTube video presenter greetings

When it comes to releasing content outside of a music video, it’s customary to include some kind of audience greeting – here, we look at the results from a new YouTube study which reveals the ten most popular presenter greetings. Guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0. If you’re...
Behind Viral Videosenergy941.com

YouTube Launches TikTok Competitor

YouTube is getting ready to launch its TikTok competitor YouTube Shorts – and it’s shelling out a bundle of money for content creators. The company is rolling out a $100 million fund that will pay YouTube Shorts creators for the “most viewed and most engaging content” over the next two years.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

Niki & Gabi's 'Twinning Out' Snapchat Trailer Teases Big Changes

Your favorite YouTube twins are back, and this time they're giving fans a look at their lives like never you've see before. Even though Niki & Gabi DeMartino have been in the spotlight for over a decade, fans were thrilled when the duo teased a new reality show in late 2020. Now, viewers are finally getting to see what all the hype has been about, and the first look at Niki & Gabi's Twinning Out Snapchat trailer shows the series was definitely worth the wait.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

YouTube Will Spend $100 Million To Lure Away Influencers From TikTok

YouTube will pay out $100 million over the next 18 months to influencers who publish YouTube Shorts, the company’s competitor to TikTok. The money will go into the YouTube Shorts Fund and distribute its financing monthly to the videos that receive the most views and engagement. “The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube. This is a top priority for us, and will take us some time to get it right,” Amy Singer, director of global parternship enablement for YouTube Shorts, writes in a new blog post. “We are actively working on this, and will take the feedback gathered from our community to help develop a long-term program specifically designed for YouTube Shorts.”