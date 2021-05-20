newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Supply chain pros weigh in on industry's near future

By The Strategic Sourceror
strategicsourceror.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year-plus has seen a lot of ups and downs for companies at all stages of the supply chain, and many are only now beginning to get back to normal operations after months of adapting to pandemic norms. However, those within the industry are expressing some optimism about what comes next, to the point that only 10% of industry insiders responding to a recent poll indicated a pessimistic outlook for the year ahead.

www.strategicsourceror.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Improvements#Supply Chains#Supply And Demand#Consumer Demand#Increased Demand#Space Industry#Globaltranz Enterprises#Supply Chain Executives#Supply Chain Visibility#Chain Partners#Industry Leaders#Industry Insiders#Manufacturing Insiders#Processes#Increased Warehouse Space#Outlook#Workforce Training#Digital Transformation#Normal Operations#Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Environmentplasticstoday.com

'Green Methanol' Is the Packaging Industry’s Future

Consumer Product Goods (CPG) companies have pledged to boost use of recycled content and fallen short to meet their pledges promised time after time as recycled materials are unavailable. The recycling pledges made for 2025 are proving to be, once again, unrealistic and unachievable declarations. According to Closed Loop Partners,...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Autonomous Cleaning Solutions Boost Warehouse and Supply Chain Productivity

Ask any supply chain executive what factors have had the greatest effect on their business in the past decade, and they’ll likely tell you about the unprecedented growth of e-commerce, increased expectations for near-instant delivery and the forced volume and complexity of operations through the expansion of global sourcing. In the wake of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, these factors have been amplified. To keep up with the changes, warehouse and logistics managers are being challenged to increase efficiency and productivity — essentially to “do more with less” and at a faster rate than ever before. And, of course, this must be achieved without compromising the health and safety of workers or profitability.
ConstructionICIS Chemical Business

Europe's construction sector faces supply chain squeeze as demand rises

LONDON (ICIS)--Europe’s construction sector is challenged by shortages in supply chains pitched against the rising demand, which has built up as lockdowns ease across the continent. In Germany, producers in the construction sector are struggling with record-breaking bottlenecks in procuring materials, researchers at the Ifo Institute said on Monday. In...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Drive the Future of Supply Chain Logistics

Artificial intelligence (AI) is more accessible than ever and is increasingly used to improve business operations and outcomes, not only in transportation and logistics management, but also in diverse fields like finance, healthcare, retail and others. An Oxford Economics and NTT DATA survey of 1,000 business leaders conducted in early 2020 reveals that 96% of companies were at least researching AI solutions, and over 70% had either fully implemented or at least piloted the technology.
Marketsmccourier.com

Exclusive research on Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021 Key Players, Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, and Business Development Forecast by 2028

The Global Automotive Interior Materials Market Report gives a clear idea about the global competitive landscape, it offers unique insights into the businesses by providing detailed data about some significant strategies to get customers rapidly. To get a clear idea about the ups-downs of the businesses some significant case studies have been included in terms of statistical data. Additionally, it offers informative data on recent trends, tools, methods, and technologies that are driving the growth of the market. Different approaches have been used to analyze the different restraining factors in front of the businesses.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Where Logistics Companies Can Invest to Improve the Industry

In the past year, the global pandemic has changed much of what is considered to be the status quo. From education to transportation, all involved had to take a deep look at how things worked and how they were going to be changed due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, now that we’ve had a full year of adjusting to new hurdles, it’s time for industries to start thinking about long-term changes that need to be made in order to thrive in the New Normal. Now is the time for logistics to start investing in technology.
IndustryBusiness Insider

How to protect your supply chain for the next 'grey swan' event

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the volatility of the global supply chain. It also highlighted that companies are not prepared for "grey swan" events, those which are unlikely to occur but can wreak havoc when they do. Aon helps businesses minimize the risk of supply chain disruptions through its...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Supply chain radar: Weberer's – days of joy

It’s fascinating how Covid-19 had a silver lining for Hungarian transport group Waberer’s International. Yet there was more than a good pandemic for a trucker and contract logistics operator that at the end of last year changed ownership after a rather unsuccessful stint under Mid Europa Partners. Welcoming new board...
Economytippnews.com

Build Relationships With Multiple Suppliers To Protect Your Supply Chain

It’s not a bad idea to use multiple suppliers in order to protect your supply chain. Let Proto Plastics be either your primary or your backup supplier. Do you rely on one supplier for your injection molded plastic products? What happens when that one supplier can’t fulfill your orders because of an equipment failure, natural disaster, or they just close shop?
Austin, TXmidfloridanewspapers.com

An industrialized global food supply chain threatens human health – here's how to improve it

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) In an outbreak that has now run for more than 28 months, at least 279 people across 41 states have fallen ill with multidrug-resistant Salmonella infections linked to raw turkey products. Federal investigators are still trying to determine the cause. In response to food company recalls, more than 150 tons of raw turkey products have flowed back through the supply chain as waste.
Retailsupplychaindive.com

Retailers double tech investments to make supply chains faster: report

As retailers head toward a post-pandemic world, funding for retail tech tripled to $28.9 billion in the first quarter from the same period last year, according to a CB Insights report emailed to Retail Dive. The number of deals in Q1 rose 7% year over year. Meanwhile, investments in technology...
Politicshealthitsecurity.com

Biden’s Executive Order to Boost Threat Sharing, Supply Chain Security

“For too long, we failed to take the necessary steps to modernize our cybersecurity defenses because doing so takes time, effort, and money,” a senior administration official said during the press conference. “Instead, we’ve accepted that we’ll move from one incident response to the next.”. “We simply cannot let ‘waiting...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Supply Chain Optimization with Python

Supply chain optimization makes the best use of data analytics to find an optimal combination of factories and distribution centres to match supply and demand. Because of the current surge in shipping costs, companies start to challenge their current footprint to adapt to the post-covid “New Normal”. In this article,...