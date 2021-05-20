Supply chain pros weigh in on industry's near future
The past year-plus has seen a lot of ups and downs for companies at all stages of the supply chain, and many are only now beginning to get back to normal operations after months of adapting to pandemic norms. However, those within the industry are expressing some optimism about what comes next, to the point that only 10% of industry insiders responding to a recent poll indicated a pessimistic outlook for the year ahead.www.strategicsourceror.com