Costco's Powdered Peanut Butter Is Perfect For Smoothies

If you're ready for summer barbecues and backyard entertaining, Costco's 3-gallon beverage dispenser will be your entertaining must-have. As seen on @costcobuys Instagram, this Buddeez brand dispenser is more than just a way to serve beverages. With a top compartment for napkins and cups, as well as a drip tray, it might simplify that tablescape. A few comments share that it is "great for entertaining" and "perfect for summer parties." And if that hasn't sold you on this versatile item yet, the price just might. Costco has the product on sale for $21.99, which is a $5 savings from the regular price.