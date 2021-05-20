Rachael Ray's Middle Eastern Twist On Conventional Hot Dog Toppings

Martha Stewart is the O.D.G., aka the Original Domestic Goddess, in the world of celebrity and entertaining. Stewart really pioneered the lifestyle and home cook space, helping to create an industry that paved the way for the likes of Ina Garten, Ree Drummond, Rachael Ray, and so many other brilliant chefs. Per Biography, Stewart started her career as a stockbroker on Wall Street before turning in her suit for an apron in the late 1970s, raking in over a million dollars in the process. Since those early days, the larger than life ODG has amassed a media empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars, authored countless books, taught us how to entertain with ease and creativity, and created the ultimate quarantine cocktail with her Martharita. Stewart is all that and we all want to be just like her.