Rachael Ray's Middle Eastern Twist On Conventional Hot Dog Toppings

APOPKA, FL- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has expanded across the United States, primarily across the South and Mid-West. The brand features smoked brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken. Traditional plates with cornbread are served as well as fun plays on classic dishes like BBQ tacos or Mac n brisket sandwiches. There are also all beef hot dogs, brats and sausages grilled to perfection, with many sides to choose from as well as desserts. The hot Dogs and sausages can be topped anyway you like them with the 20+ topping offerings. Crave also has a self-serve beer wall with anywhere from 18-32 local crafts on tap. Many locations also feature wine, cider, or mixed drinks and daiquiris. There is a “Munchie menu” that has appetizers all for under five dollars to go with the beer selections.