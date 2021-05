I'm gonna say it RTFN: 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo's MF year, and not a single soul can stop her. When she released her smash hit single—"Drivers License," duhhh—earlier this year, Olivia kinda turned into a teen superstar overnight! Which is why it makes total sense that Olivia is getting ready to release her first-ever album, Sour, while she continues to have the public/internet/world's attention. So since you're just dying to know everything about this record, I did the detective work to learn all the nitty-gritty details about Olivia's forthcoming debut. You're! Welcome!