Revenue for the quarter was $64.6 million, up $4.8 million from the prior year second quarter, representing an 8% increase over the prior year and continuing the sales growth seen in the first quarter. Revenue for the first 6 months of 2020 was $115.8 million, up $6.7 from 2020, showing a 6% year-to-date increase in revenue. Demand for products remains strong and the company is working to increase production for the remainder of the year to meet the growing order backlog.