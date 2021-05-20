49ers news: Deebo Samuel named to PFF’s top 32 wide receivers in 2021

Although Fred Biletnikoff wasn’t even close to being one of the biggest or fastest wide receivers in NFL history, he unquestionably was one of the very best. The 6-1, 190-pound Biletnikoff was drafted by the Raiders in the second round (No. 11 overall) of the 1965 American Football League Draft by the Raiders and in the third round (No. 39 overall) of the National Football League Draft by the Detroit Lions out of Florida State. Raiders Coach and General Manager Al Davis signed Freddie B. under the goalpost after the Seminoles’ 36-19 victory over Oklahoma in the Gator Bowl, in which he caught 13 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Biletnikoff had 100 receptions for 1,655 yards and 20 touchdowns at Florida State, all school records at the time, and was a consensus All-American as a senior. However, he was only getting started. Biletnikoff played mostly on special teams in the first six games of his rookie season with the Raiders in 1965, but in the seventh game against the Boston Patriots, he caught seven passes for 118 yards and simply kept getting better. Over 14 seasons with the Silver and Black, Biletnikoff made 589 receptions for 8,974 yards, a 15.2-yard average, and 76 touchdowns on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In addition, he caught 70 passes for 1,167 yards and 10 touchdowns in 19 post-season games—all NFL playoff records at the time. He was a two-time All-AFL selection, made the Pro Bowl in the first four seasons after the AFL-NFL merger was complete, and was selected All-Pro in 1972. And it didn’t matter if Tom Flores, Daryle Lamonica, or Kenny “Snake” Stabler was the Raiders quarterback. When the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI, Biletnikoff made four catches for 79 yards, taking three of them inside the two-yard line to set up touchdowns, and was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player. After retiring from the Raiders in 1978 and playing one season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 1980, Biletnikoff spent more than 20 years coaching receivers, including with the Raiders from 1989-2006. He and his wife, Angela, operate the Biletnikoff Foundation, a non-profit organization, which is dedicated to supporting young people, primarily from low-to-moderate income neighborhoods or backgrounds.