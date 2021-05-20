newsbreak-logo
Here's What 'High On The Hog' Really Means

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
 1 day ago
Netflix plans to make history with its new show, "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America." This four-episode documentary, based on the 2011 book by Jessica B. Harris, takes a deep look into the Black culinary experience in North America while tracing food legacies across the Americas and Africa (via New York Times). The show guarantees to showcase the profound impact that the African culinary legacy has bestowed on the modern food landscape in the United States, while taking its name from an old colloquialism that denotes the best cuts of meat of pork and has now come to mean "wealthy."

