Here's What 'High On The Hog' Really Means

Over the years, Andrew Zimmern has made a name for himself as a proponent, champion, and admirer of some of the least familiar cuisine-related things out there. Fans of his long-running Travel Channel show, "Bizarre Foods," have seen Zimmern eating some truly unique things. After the program was canceled in 2018, the celebrity chef has kept himself busy with various projects. Though Zimmern's tastes might historically run toward the eccentric (at least onscreen), though his later venture, 2020's "What's Eating America," Zimmern has made it clear that he's not afraid to dip his spoon in America's various social, political, and economic issues — all through the filter of food, of course (via Andrew Zimmern's official website).