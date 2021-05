This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series. Following a couple of relatively subdued slates Sunday and Monday, we have a big 11-game ledger Tuesday as the final spots for the play-in round and postseason are sorted out. There are several big names dotting the injury report and some non-contending teams are also starting to sit out players, so there are a number of salaries that don't' quite match current roles, which can often be to our advantage as DFS players. The assortment of games with meaningful stakes attached and those involving teams just playing out the string makes for an interesting mix of projected blowouts and likely competitive matchups.