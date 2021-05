The LEN European Aquatics Championships will kick off this week, with artistic swimming, open water, and diving competition. Current photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. After being postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 European Aquatics Championships will kick off on May 10th, running until May 23rd. Held at the Duma Arena, a venue built specifically for the 2017 World Championships, the 2021 edition of the European Aquatics Championships will mark the 5th time that the meet has been held in Budapest. The open water races will take place in Lake Lupa.