Authorities report assault with injuries

Wireless communications device-engage in cellular phone or video call — Richelle L. Bisenius, 52, of Ruthven, Iowa; Malory K. Pohlman, 32, of Jackson; each fined $135. Mason D. Mackey, 20, of Wells received a statutory stay of adjudication on a felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession-not small amount of marijuana; fined $1,085, sentenced to jail 30 days, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring at own expense if eligible, five years supervised probation, contact probation officer as directed, complete chemical assessment and follow all recommendations of evaluation, obtain permission from agent before leaving the state, no alcohol/controlled substance use, no alcohol/controlled substance possession, random testing, follow all state and federal criminal laws, contact probation agent within 72 hours if charged with a new crime; are in contact with law enforcement; if changes address, employment, or telephone number, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, etc. by probation officer, sign releases of information as directed, don’t use/possess firearms, ammunition, or explosives. One additional felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession-not small amount of marijuana, and three misdemeanor charges of underage alcohol consumption, underage possession of alcohol, and possess/sale small amount of marijuana-no remuneration, were all dismissed.