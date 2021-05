U-pick sunflower season is back in Tampa Bay and the giant beauties are in full bloom throughout Tampa Bay! We recently went to Sweetfields Farm in Masaryktown/Brooksville where they have a ‘Good Vibes’ sunflower maze you can navigate along with plenty of other actives for the kids! And of course the u-pick sunflowers and u-pick zinnia fields are open for the picking. Definitely plan to spend a couple of hours there.