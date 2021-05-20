Here's How Much Rick Astley Is Worth
Singer Rick Astley hasn't had a Top-10 hit in the United States since the 1980s when, per Billboard, he reigned supreme in 1988 with two back-to-back No.1 hits, "Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Together Forever." Born in Lancashire, England in 1966, Astley became an overnight sensation after being discovered by producer Pete Waterman while singing with the soul band FBI. As reported by AllMusic, Waterman set up Astley with his production team of Stock, Aitken & Waterman who were famous for producing slick, catchy dance-pop hits, including Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" and Bananarama's "Venus." The team wrote and produced a series of songs that made great use of Astley's deep, soulful baritone.