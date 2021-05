A larger-than-expected spike in inflation is the latest headache for US President Joe Biden and his bid to use massive government spending to both revitalize and reshape the world's largest economy. The Labor Department on Wednesday reported consumer prices were 4.2 percent higher last month than in April 2020, their biggest year-on-year increase since 2008 as the United States bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic. Washington policymakers had expected inflation to surge as the economy reopens following last year's business restrictions to stop the virus, and the White House Council of Economic Advisers cast the spike as a predictable part of the recovery. "Some of April's price increase... reflects pandemic-induced supply chain pressures that are expected to be transitory," the council said on Twitter.