SoFi Stadium launches tour program

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over a year ago, everything was postponed or cancelled. This included a lot of anticipated concerts. One of which was the "Stadium Tour" at US Bank Stadium. The "Stadium Tour" includes Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. It's been postponed at least twice, and now they have pushed it to August of 2022. I suppose this way they figure it's enough time for people to feel more secure as they make plans for an inside concert. Especially one at US Bank Stadium which could have upwards of about 70,000 fans in attendance.