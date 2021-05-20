newsbreak-logo
NFL

SoFi Stadium launches tour program

By TheRams.com
therams.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, is officially launching its tour program, SoFi Stadium Tours, to the public on Saturday, May 22. SoFi Stadium Tours is an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience that takes guests on a journey though the creation of SoFi Stadium, the largest stadium in the NFL and one of the most technologically advanced buildings in the world. The tour also puts attendees in the heat of the action, showcasing what it feels like to be a player on game day.

