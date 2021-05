Fortnite gets more DC skins! We’ve previously covered how to get the Batman Zero Point skin, as well as the Teen Titans Raven skin. Up next: another Teen Titan: Beast Boy!. The shape-shifting member of Teen Titans comes to the Battle Royale island, reuiniting with his girlfriend, Raven. It’s a fantastic place to take your significant other out to, thanks to the island’s nature park feels right now. Beast Boy feels very welcome in this season’s feral theme, and he’s here early. Yep, you can get the Beast Boy skin through a Fortnite event, and you can start playing it on May 12, 2021. More on this later.