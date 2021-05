Overall, 2020 stranded many industries in their tracks as the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns brought economies to a standstill. Commodities were also impacted negatively in the first few months of 2020 due to muted demand. However, the Fed support, recovering demand, and vaccine progress buoyed the commodity prices later in 2020. Now, 2021 is also expected to be a very positive year for commodities due to the continued support from these factors. What's the best commodity to buy in 2021?