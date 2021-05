Micro-blogging platform Twitter is set to relaunch the verification program. This will allow accounts to get verified from Twitter. The company is planning to launch the program for the public. It will soon begin accepting applications for verifying accounts. The profile verification process is likely to begin from May end. The launch will fulfill a long-awaited demand from the public. Twitter users were demanding from the social medial platform to introduce a new verification program for the public accounts. The company will soon release how the verification request can be placed. A form will be made available to the public who want to get their account verified.