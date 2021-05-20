Treasury Calls for $10K Bitcoin Transfers to be Disclosed to IRS
The U.S. Treasury is proposing tough ruling on cryptocurrencies, citing tax evasion risks. The U.S. Treasury Department is taking aim at cryptocurrencies. In a report on tax-enforcement proposals posted Thursday, the government body said that it wants cryptocurrency transactions worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the Inland Revenue Service. The Treasury’s update claimed that there are tax evasion risks associated with digital assets. The statement read:cryptobriefing.com