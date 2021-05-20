Nebraska lawmakers pass bill to phase out taxes on Social Security

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb) Nebraska lawmakers passed a Social Security bill on Thursday aimed at easing the tax burden on seniors, according to 1011Now.

The gradual tax phase-out that will reduce taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% in 2022 and 30% in 2023 passed with a 41-0 vote.

The bill proposed by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, will continue to decrease Social Security taxes annually and eventually phase them out entirely by the year 2030.

Supporters of the bill said it will ease the tax burden on Nebraska's seniors and make the state more attractive to prospective residents compared to neighboring states like Iowa that do not tax Social Security.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign it into law in the near future.