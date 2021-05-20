newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Here’s how you can win $5MILLION if you get a Covid shot

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0a5s8xk300

A LUCKY New Yorker could win themselves a massive $5million – but they have to get a Covid shot first.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, 63, has announced the “Vax & Scratch” pilot program in a bid to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgSFP_0a5s8xk300
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched the 'Vax & Scratch' lottery program as an incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated Credit: Twitter/Andrew Cuomo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGZti_0a5s8xk300
One lucky New Yorker could win $5million Credit: Twitter/Andrew Cuomo

Anyone who gets vaccinated with receive a $20 lottery ticket for the $5million Mega Multiplier Lottery.

Along with the sizeable top prize there are also a number of prizes that go down to $20.

"The chances of winning something in this program is one in nine," Cuomo said, adding that when someone gets the vaccine "everyone wins."

The pilot scheme starts on May 24 and will run through May 28.

Anyone getting the Covid vaccine at one of the 10 mass state-run vaccination sites will get a ticket.

The plan is just part of a wider scheme to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igPAe_0a5s8xk300
Along with the top prize a number of cash prizes could be won Credit: Twitter/Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo also announced the state will set up pop-up vaccination sites at seven airports across New York as summer approaches and more travelers take to the skies.

Any US resident arriving or departing, along with airport workers, will be able to use the service.

Cuomo’s “Vax & Scratch” comes after Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to launch a lottery incentive to get people vaccinated.

"Ohio Vax-a-million” offers the chance of one Ohio resident winning $1million each week, with the scheme running for five weeks.

Cuomo’s announcement comes as New York starts to roar back into life as bars and restaurants fully reopened and warmer weather arrived.

Residents of the Big Apple responded to the easing of the city's Covid-19 restrictions by flocking to bars, restaurants, and parks in largely maskless droves as temperatures soared into the mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bEm2_0a5s8xk300
Patrons are also now permitted to sit at the bar under new guidance Credit: Adam Gray/SWNS for The U.S. Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFFjn_0a5s8xk300
This summer has been declared the 'summer of New York City' by Mayor de Blasio Credit: Adam Gray/SWNS for The U.S. Sun

NYC was one of the hardest-hit cities during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for a long time was considered the US epicenter of the virus.

For the last 13 months, the city has been under some of the strictest measures in the country, forcing the so-called "city that never sleeps" into an uncharacteristic slumber.

But finally, the city turned a page on the pandemic yesterday as vaccinated New Yorkers were able to shed their masks and abandon social distancing, both indoors and outside in large groups.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the city's reopening a key milestone in the state's fightback against coronavirus in a statement earlier this week.

"This means that, 399 days after New York was the first state in the country to implement a mask mandate, effective today, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to use a face covering in most public places," Cuomo said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also celebrated the winding back of Covid restrictions, declaring Summer 2021 as the "summer of New York City."

As of Tuesday, more than 42 percent of all New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, which includes the newly eligible 12-15-year-olds.

For the state’s adult population, that figure rises to 53 percent.

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NYwamc.org

NY Will Adopt New CDC Mask Guidance

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on May 19. People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their required vaccine doses...