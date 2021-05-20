CNN: Chris Cuomo Had ‘Inappropriate’ Strategy Meetings With Brother Andrew

CNN has given its primetime host Chris Cuomo a slap on the wrist for taking part in “inappropriate” meetings to advise his brother on how to respond to an onslaught of sexual harassment accusations. According to a Washington Post report, Cuomo joined several conference calls with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his top aides to discuss political strategy. Cuomo, one of his brother’s few close confidantes, reportedly told him to remain defiant and even invoked “cancel culture,” a term Gov. Cuomo also used publicly when brushing off the allegations made by a half-dozen women. CNN told the Post that the meetings were “inappropriate,” and Cuomo had acknowledged as much. “He will not participate in such conversations going forward,” the network said, but he won’t be disciplined.