Major League Soccer And Twitter Reimagine Soccer’s Iconic Post-game Jersey Swap By Honoring Fans

A cross-town clash between west-coast contenders could have a drastic impact on the standings. The LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are gridlocked ahead of El Trafico’s return this Saturday, sat fifth and sixth in the Western Conference, respectively. A single point separates the pair as they revive one of Major League Soccer’s biggest rivalries, despite the fact 2021 is only the fourth season in which it’s been played. The Galaxy lead the overall series 4-3 ahead of a meeting that could catapult either team to first in the conference, with LAFC one of only three teams in the West yet to suffer defeat.