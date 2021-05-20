Major League Soccer And Twitter Reimagine Soccer’s Iconic Post-game Jersey Swap By Honoring Fans
NEW YORK, N.Y. (Thursday, May 20, 2021) – Major League Soccer and Twitter will reimagine the sport's iconic tradition of a post-game jersey swap by honoring fans after every MLS match played on the weekend of May 29. The jersey swap, which will be decided virtually on Twitter, will highlight fans making a positive impact in the community and will feature adidas PRIMEBLUE kits made from recycled ocean plastic.