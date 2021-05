Dollar strength remains the story of the week for the forex market so far. Traders are not emerging from the safe-haven Dollar just yet as the market endures more turbulent days. This has continued to stifle particularly the Euro and Sterling. Employment numbers are due later today which may add a silver lining if they meet the expectations of another steady decline in new claims. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ continued to suffer with traders in the stock market opting to continue selling many of the big tech names despite their overwhelmingly positive earnings for the quarter.