Concerts For A Cause In Lacey

Bands gave it their all for a good cause at a recent concert. (Photo courtesy Jay Baluski)

LACEY – A series of bands – some local, some from far away – all came together with a common goal: to fight the mistreatment of animals.

Stomp Out Animal Abuse 4 was the latest concert held as a way for local punk and hardcore fans to give back and help support animals while enjoying the music they love.

Thousands of dollars were raised in one weekend. The charities who benefitted were the Associated Humane Societies (Popcorn Park Zoo), Helping 4 Paws At A Time pet food pantry, Wolfpack007 T.A.R., Bridges to Safety, Puppy Kitty NY City, Brick City Rescue, and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

Jay Baluski said he and his wife incorporated Stomp Out Animal Abuse as a nonprofit organization. They have been teaming up with animal welfare organizations for over a year now.

“The turnout was enormous and it blew away all of our previous events,” he said.

These bands played on Saturday, April 17: Blanks 77, The Hellbound Hitmen, Dead Blow Hammer, Silence Equals Death, The Despised NJ, The Ice Cold Killers, Reaching Out, One Sided, and Crippled Earn.

These bands played on Sunday, April 18: Bleed NJ, Choke Artist, Ripped Away, Coffin Void, No Good Deed, Orlando Furioso, and Faded Line.

Bands came all the way from Washington, D.C. to New Hampshire.

Photo courtesy Jay Baluski

Stomp Out Abuse is sponsored by Nameless Prints, Stuck Up Sticker Company, Duda’s Distro, Green Village Packing Company, Poorman Productions, and 89.5 WSOU.

Upcoming Concert

The next concert will be a fundraiser for the Mya Lin Terry Foundation, which supports New Jersey families dealing with pediatric cancer. It will be held on May 29 at VFW Post 10118, 2652 West Lacey Rd

The following bands are playing: Departed, Purgatory, Brick by Brick, Gloves Off, Bushido Code, Street Struck, Before I had Wings, Inner Turmoil, Weaponize and Cropsey.