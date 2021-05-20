newsbreak-logo
Williams inspires US water polo team with play, mentality

Frankfort Times
 8 hours ago

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Alys Williams thought she was done. She was the last cut for the best women's water polo team in the world, and it was a long time until the Tokyo Olympics. It was time. Only, it wasn't Williams' ending. It was written by someone else,...

Swimming & Surfingclusports.com

SCIAC Announces Water Polo All-Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Cal Lutheran's Lexi Rond was named the 2021 SCIAC Women's Water Polo Offensive Athlete of the Year, Kaitlin Gardhouse was the Defesive Athlete of the Year, Izzy De Souza joined her teammates on the All-SCIAC Team and Craig Rond and his staff secured Coaching Staff of the Year.
Swimming & Surfingdailybruin.com

No. 3 seed women’s water polo looks to shore up play entering NCAA championship

Despite being the third-ranked team in the nation, the Bruins enter the last week of the season riding their most lopsided defeat of the campaign. After No. 3 seed UCLA women’s water polo (13-4, 9-3 MPSF) suffered its worst loss of the season to No. 2 seed Stanford (12-5, 8-4) at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament and finished in third place for the second consecutive time, the Bruins are set to host the NCAA tournament at Spieker Aquatics Center from May 14 to May 16.
Politicswestplainsdailyquill.net

Vavic gets ready for Tokyo in water polo as dad awaits trial

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Marko Vavic was in Mexico when it happened. He had just flown to Cabo San Lucas to spend spring break with a group of friends. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

No. 1 USC Women’s Water Polo Scores Total Team Win In NCAA Quarterfinals

Every USC player contributes to 24-5 win over Marist, advancing to the semifinals. Archive photo via John McGillen. WESTWOOD, CALIF. — The No. 1 USC women’s water polo team unleashed a season-high 24 goals on the hands of a season-high 11 scorers to ensure the Trojans a spot in the NCAA semifinals with today’s 24-5 victory over Marist in quarterfinal action at UCLA’s Spieker Aquatics Center. Three Trojans — Maud Megens, Denise Mammolito and Bayley Weber — ripped in four goals apiece to help keep up USC’s powerful pace. In doing so, both Megens and Mammolito are now together on USC’s top-10 all-time scoring list, ranked No. 8 and No. 10, respectively, as they look to also lead their Trojan teammates to another national championship. Now 20-1 overall, USC lines up for the NCAA semifinals tomorrow (May 15) at 3 p.m. against Arizona State or Michigan.
Stockton, CApacific.edu

Everyone in the pool: 7 Tigers vie for Olympic water polo roster spots

University of the Pacific’s self-proclaimed moniker “Water Polo U” has increased validity with seven Tigers seeking roster spots to represent their home countries in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics (July 23 through Aug. 8). Competing for Olympic team positions are six former Tigers and one current student-athlete:. Canada women: Former All-American...
Irvine, CAmanoanow.org

Pool Party: The Wahine water polo crowned Big West Division Champs

The Rainbow Wahine were able to take the trophy home after Sunday night’s game against UC Irvine. This game concluded the fifth consecutive win over the Anteaters this season. The game leaders for the Wahine team consisted of Lucia Gomez de la Puente, Libby Gault and Olivia Kistler. Sophomore Emma...
San Diego, CAthestarnews.com

Lancers sweep double gender water polo double-header

The Hilltop High School water polo program entered a new era last Friday by sweeping a double gender double-header at the Parkway pool. COVID-19 protocols require boys and girls water polo to be played in the same season, that means sharing practice and sharing pool time for games. The Lancers...
Swimming & Surfingthesundevils.com

Still Dancin! Water Polo Advances to the Final Four

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.-- Sun Devil Water Polo picked up their first NCAA Tournament win since the NCAA's single elimination format was established, with a 9-5 win over the Michigan Wolverines to advance to the semifinal round where four teams remain. The Sun Devils had a bit of a slow start to the game but an offensive surge in the second period was highlighted by career milestones for both Bente Rogge and Amira Van Buren.
Commerce, CAmynewsla.com

U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team to Return to Action in Commerce

The U.S. women’s water polo team will play for the first time in 453 days Monday, facing Canada in Commerce to begin a three-game series. The U.S. roster for the 6 p.m. game at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center includes eight members of the 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning team — attackers Rachel Fattal, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Maddie Musselman and Maggie Steffens; defenders Makenzie Fischer and Melissa Seidemann; goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson; and center Aria Fischer.
Swimming & Surfingstatepress.com

Video: ASU water polo finishes fourth in MPSF Championship Tournament

The Sun Devils advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history after reaching the semifinals in their conference tournament. Seven teams competed in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Women's Water Polo Championship Tournament from Apr. 30 to May 2. Heading into the tournament, all of the top five nationally-ranked teams were from the conference.
Salem, WVWDTV

Salem Women’s Water Polo Heading to NCAA Tournament

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem women’s water polo has officially made history. The Tigers have become the first Division II team from the east coast to ever qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Salem is one of 10 schools to make the field and will play Marist in the first round. The game will be played on the campus of UCLA Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
La Verne, CAleopardathletics.com

Women's Water Polo Edged by Chapman in Season Finale

LA VERNE, CA — Jassmine Kezman did it all for the Leopards Friday afternoon. The seniors led all players with seven goals and grabbed saves and the University of La Verne women's water polo team led the visiting Chapman Panthers 11-9 heading into the fourth quarter. But Chapman responded in...
Los Angeles, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

USC women’s water polo routs UCLA for NCAA title

LOS ANGELES — The USC women’s water polo team left no doubt who rules the pool this time. The top-seeded Trojans crushed third-seeded rival UCLA, 18-9, for their sixth NCAA national title on Sunday at UCLA’s Spieker Aquatics Center – setting records for the most goals scored and the largest margin of victory ever in an NCAA women’s water polo championship match.