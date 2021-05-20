Williams inspires US water polo team with play, mentality

Every USC player contributes to 24-5 win over Marist, advancing to the semifinals. Archive photo via John McGillen. WESTWOOD, CALIF. — The No. 1 USC women’s water polo team unleashed a season-high 24 goals on the hands of a season-high 11 scorers to ensure the Trojans a spot in the NCAA semifinals with today’s 24-5 victory over Marist in quarterfinal action at UCLA’s Spieker Aquatics Center. Three Trojans — Maud Megens, Denise Mammolito and Bayley Weber — ripped in four goals apiece to help keep up USC’s powerful pace. In doing so, both Megens and Mammolito are now together on USC’s top-10 all-time scoring list, ranked No. 8 and No. 10, respectively, as they look to also lead their Trojan teammates to another national championship. Now 20-1 overall, USC lines up for the NCAA semifinals tomorrow (May 15) at 3 p.m. against Arizona State or Michigan.