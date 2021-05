One of Russia’s richest men faces multibillion-pound divorce proceedings in London after the Court of Appeals ruled that his ex-wife can bring a claim against him in England. Natalia Potanina is seeking around £5bn from Vladimir Potanin in what could be the highest-value divorce case ever heard in an English court. Ms Potanina was denied the opportunity to bring a case against her ex-husband in November 2019, with the High Court ruling that her claim was an example of “divorce tourism”. But the Court of Appeals has overturned that decision, paving the way for Ms Potanina’s case to be brought...