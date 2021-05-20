Peer Review

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Leading software consultancy Avenue Code is pleased to announce the first-ever Extraordinary Women in Tech global conference on December 9 - 10, 2021, where women from all over the world are invited for an unparalleled lineup of peer-to-peer networking opportunities, personal branding career workshops, interviews with angel investors and mentors, and exclusive insights on the latest advances in AI. The conference will feature an impressive lineup of female executive speakers from Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, American Express, and Facebook, in addition to tech evangelist Tannya Jajal, professional services EMEA, resource manager, METNA, VMware, in Dubai and startup and women’s influencer Mali Baum, CEO and founder, WLOUNGE, Berlin.