Scotland County, NC

Health Department looking to collaborate against COVID

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
The Laurinburg Exchange
The Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7MyG_0a5s8ChG00

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department and other community agencies will be joining the NC Department of Health and Human Services effort to promote the “Bring Back Summer Campaign” on June 21.

“During this event, we will be sharing vaccine information with our communities, staff, students, customers and members,” said Public Health Educator Kathy Cox.

The SCHD is urging other organizations to join in the initiative ahead of the June event as well.

“This is a fun, flexible, community-centered approach to help every organization and individual stop the spread of COVID-19 by urging friends and neighbors to get vaccinated,” said Cox. “It truly takes all parts of the community.”

According to Cox, organizations who join will receive free promotional items such as bags, masks, stickers, educational materials and posters.

“During our ‘Bring Back Summer Campaign,’ we will be promoting the vaccine, its benefits and how to get it,” said Cox. “We are planning an interactive informational display at the health department to distribute resources and incentives.

“We are working to enhance our efforts in providing factual information about the COVID Vaccine and getting the COVID vaccine out into our communities,” Cox added.

Why get the vaccination

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot to bring back summer and get everyone safely back to the people, places and activities they love and also to reduce community spread,” said Cox. “These tested, safe and effective vaccines will get us back to backyard gatherings with family and friends at celebrations with less worry.”

Cox also said residents should be on the lookout for new information coming out soon about a COVID Vaccine Event on June 5.

“This will be a collaborative event with multiple agencies and will include Pfizer vaccinations for those 12 years and older,” said Cox.

According to Cox residents may be asked for current insurance information if they have it, but the vaccine is provided for free.

“At this time Scotland County’s vaccination rate is around 27%, which is good,” said Cox, “but our goal is to reach at least a 60% vaccination rate.

“We want anyone who would like the vaccine to receive it,” added Cox. “No ID is required.”

To include an organization in the ongoing efforts to encourage residents to be vaccinated visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/BringSummerBack.

For information on COVID vaccinations or other opportunities, the Scotland County Health Department has to provide, visit its Facebook page or call the office at 910-277-2440.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Raleigh, NCFort Worth Star-Telegram

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. towns face insolvency as financial oversight falls short

After a decade of financial struggle, the small town of East Laurinburg in Scotland County could soon cease to exist. It could be the start of a trend: State Treasurer Dale Folwell now warns that a growing number of North Carolina towns are at risk of insolvency. To date, a...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
The Laurinburg Exchange

NOW FOR YOUNG ARMS

LAURINBURG — Children as young as 12 years old have been cleared to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is unclear when Scotland County will be prepared to start distributing it. “Scotland Health Care System has been supplied with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the state of North...