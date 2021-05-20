Health Department looking to collaborate against COVID

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department and other community agencies will be joining the NC Department of Health and Human Services effort to promote the “Bring Back Summer Campaign” on June 21.

“During this event, we will be sharing vaccine information with our communities, staff, students, customers and members,” said Public Health Educator Kathy Cox.

The SCHD is urging other organizations to join in the initiative ahead of the June event as well.

“This is a fun, flexible, community-centered approach to help every organization and individual stop the spread of COVID-19 by urging friends and neighbors to get vaccinated,” said Cox. “It truly takes all parts of the community.”

According to Cox, organizations who join will receive free promotional items such as bags, masks, stickers, educational materials and posters.

“During our ‘Bring Back Summer Campaign,’ we will be promoting the vaccine, its benefits and how to get it,” said Cox. “We are planning an interactive informational display at the health department to distribute resources and incentives.

“We are working to enhance our efforts in providing factual information about the COVID Vaccine and getting the COVID vaccine out into our communities,” Cox added.

Why get the vaccination

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot to bring back summer and get everyone safely back to the people, places and activities they love and also to reduce community spread,” said Cox. “These tested, safe and effective vaccines will get us back to backyard gatherings with family and friends at celebrations with less worry.”

Cox also said residents should be on the lookout for new information coming out soon about a COVID Vaccine Event on June 5.

“This will be a collaborative event with multiple agencies and will include Pfizer vaccinations for those 12 years and older,” said Cox.

According to Cox residents may be asked for current insurance information if they have it, but the vaccine is provided for free.

“At this time Scotland County’s vaccination rate is around 27%, which is good,” said Cox, “but our goal is to reach at least a 60% vaccination rate.

“We want anyone who would like the vaccine to receive it,” added Cox. “No ID is required.”

To include an organization in the ongoing efforts to encourage residents to be vaccinated visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/BringSummerBack.

For information on COVID vaccinations or other opportunities, the Scotland County Health Department has to provide, visit its Facebook page or call the office at 910-277-2440.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]