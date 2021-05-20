newsbreak-logo
Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy

By Kaitlin Reilly
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation. The singer, who famously belts his full name at the top of his tracks, took to Instagram on May 19 to announce the name of his first child, who he welcomed earlier this month with his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes. In the caption of a video featuring clips of himself and Jena preparing to welcome their baby, the Cats star wrote, "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes."

