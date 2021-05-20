Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy

In case you hadn’t heard the happy news, Masked Singer host Nick Cannon is expecting twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and once they arrive, he’ll be the proud father of six cute kids! Which, by the way, happens to be a dream come true for Nick, based on an interview he gave with ABC back in 2016, when he said fatherhood is “what I was put on this Earth to do.” As he put it, “Whether it’s having more of my own or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side of me so whenever I can be a part of that process, I’m with it.”