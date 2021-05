Three weeks ago Progress Times sports writer John Hamann wrote about the La Joya Coyotes baseball team clinching their first outright district championship since the 2008 season. They had just defeated the PSJA Bears by a score of 9-4 to remain undefeated in district play with a 14-0 record, and to clinch the title with two games to go. The fact that Coach Mario Flores’ team had put a string of 14 wins in a row together was impressive enough, but when I learned that the Coyotes had never trailed at any point in any of those games, I was shocked!