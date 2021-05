Update, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: New information obtained by Clarksville Now indicates that Konen’s father-in-law, 62-year-old David Rodgers, was beaten to death and not shot. Update, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: Matthew Konen is a paramedic Nashville Fire Department. He has been reassigned to “an alternate duty assignment where he was not working with the public nor responding to incidents during the ongoing investigation,” according to an NFD spokesman.