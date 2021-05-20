newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amok, Amok, Amok: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ gets release date

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFTGW_0a5s7Wzv00

Come ... we fly! Fans of the film “Hocus Pocus” now know when they’ll be able to catch up with the Sanderson Sisters and where.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy announced the news on social media Thursday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit the Disney+ streaming service in 2022.

Adam Shankman had been tapped to direct the sequel to the 1993 hit but had to drop out as he directs the sequel to “Enchanted” called, “Disenchanted” starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. Anne Fletcher has taken over as director, Variety reported.

Production begins this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot has the sisters being brought back to present-day Salem by three young women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn’t the first sequel treatment for the story. A book was released in 2018 that followed the daughter of the film’s main character Max Dennison as she brings the sisters back to life, just like her father, when she tried to prove that what happened 20 years before was just a bunch of .... hocus-pocus.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Sanderson Sisters#Variety#Bettemidler#Enchanted#Hocus Pocus#Pic#Gets Release Date#Present Day Salem#Fall#Bettemidler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

“Huge News” Coming For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ This Week

If you are a fan of Hocus Pocus, get ready because it seems that big things are coming down the pipeline in the near future!. Hocus Pocus was created in 1993, and after flopping at the box office, no one could have predicted that the Sanderson sisters would actually be a part of a cult classic that would be popular for years to come. During D23 in 2019, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in development, which excited Halloween and Disney fans alike!
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Emma Stone talks “revenge” in Becoming Cruella featurette, new character posters released

With Cruella set to be unleashed at the end of the month, Disney has released a ‘Becoming Cruella’ featurette, which gives us a quick peek behind the scenes at the fashion designer come future villain, and what makes her tick. Check it out below along with five character posters featuring Stone and co-stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste…
Moviespurewow.com

This Jennifer Aniston Flick Is the New #4 Movie on Netflix

This Jennifer Aniston movie, Love Happens, is reminding us why we’ve always admired the Friends alum. If the film title sounds familiar, it’s probably because it originally premiered back in 2009. Since becoming available to watch on Netflix, it’s already claimed the number-four spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Green Zone.)
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Poster For Renny Harlin’s Heist Film THE MISFITS Starring Pierce Brosnan

Here’s the poster for Renny Harlin‘s slick looking heist thriller, The Misfits. The mighty Pierce Brosnan leads the cast of the film which also stars Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo and Nick Cannon. Renny Harlin knows how to deliver great action (see Die Hard 2:...
MoviesTelegraph

19 best films to watch at the cinema now and new movies releases for 2021

Yes, it’s already available to stream on Disney+. But Chloé Zhao’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece is the ideal way to reacquaint yourself with cinema’s communal, horizon-broadening pleasures. Cinemas from May 17. Sound of Metal. An Oscar-winner for Best Sound and Editing, this study of sudden deafness afflicting a heavy-metal drummer (Riz...
MoviesYardbarker

Every cameo that Alfred Hitchcock made in his films

Alfred Hitchcock may never have won a Best Director Oscar, but he is still one of the all-time iconic filmmakers. He’s known for being the “Master of Suspense,” but he’s also known for making cameos in his films. Over his career, he had 36 confirmed cameos in his movies. However, beyond those, there are some speculative cameos as well. We’ve cataloged them all, the ones we are sure of and the ones that are a mystery, the kind that Hitchcock himself would probably be proud of.
MoviesNewsTimes

Robert Eggers' 'The Northman' Gets 2022 Release Date

Director Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” will release in theaters on April 8, 2022, Focus Features announced on Friday. Universal Pictures International will premiere the film internationally on the same day. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk, the revenge thriller explores the depths at...
MoviesCollider

First 'Blindspotting' Trailer Reveals Release Date for TV Spin-Off of Acclaimed Film

The Blindspotting spin-off finally received its first trailer, and the Starz series is making sure that it still captures the spirit of the film while adding its own twist. The spin-off series about one of the characters from the film, Jasmine Cephas Jones’ Ashley, was announced back in 2019. Writer, producers and stars of the film, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, have also returned to produce and write the series.
Violent Crimesdarkhorizons.com

Mikkelsen Talks “Indiana Jones 5,” “Beasts 3”

Mads Mikkelsen continues his seeming quest to appear in every major franchise out there. The celebrated “Another Round” and “Hannibal” actor has recently been filming the third “Fantastic Beasts” film and will soon begin shooting a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie. In a new interview with Collider, Mikkelsen talked up the...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke star in UK trailer for thriller Girl

Universal has shared a UK trailer for writer-director Chad Faust’s feature debut Girl which stars Bella Thorne (Assassination Nation, Midnight Sun) as a young woman who returns to her hometown to kill her abusive father, only to discover someone has already beaten her to it. Check out the trailer below, along with some official promotional images…
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for comedy Untitled Horror Movie

Ahead of its release next month, a poster and trailer have arrived online for director Nick Simon’s comedy Untitled Horror Movie which follows six co-stars of a hit TV show as they unintentionally summon a malevolent spirit when they decide to make their own movie; check them out below…. With...