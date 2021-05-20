Adia Barnes relishing 'honor,' 'challenge' of coaching against Hall of Famers

Arizona women’s basketball has already extracted three players from the transfer portal this offseason, but they aren’t done yet. Head coach Adia Barnes said the Wildcats are “very close” to adding one more and she dropped a heavy hint as to who it might be: “There’s a really good point guard out there that’s available and it’s someone I’m pursuing very heavily. I think we have a really really good relationship with, so I’m really gonna try really hard to get her. I think she’d be incredible in our system and I’m pursuing her as best as I can.”