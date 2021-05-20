Adia Barnes relishing 'honor,' 'challenge' of coaching against Hall of Famers

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, 44, is the second former WNBA player to coach a team into the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament. It was also her alma mater's first trip to the title game, where the Wildcats lost to Stanford by one point. During halftime of the national championship, it was made known that Barnes spent the break pumping breast milk for her then 6-month-old daughter, Capri, whom she had given birth to when the season started. Along with her husband, Salvo Coppa, an assistant women's coach at Arizona, and her other colleagues and team -- Barnes pulled off the seemingly impossible: getting Arizona to the Final Four. And she did so with her newborn daughter and her 5-year-old son, Matteo, by her side.