Tucson, AZ

Adia Barnes relishing 'honor,' 'challenge' of coaching against Hall of Famers

tucson.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two games of the 2020-21 season, Adia Barnes coached against two legends of the game — UConn’s Geno Auriemma and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer. Barnes beat Auriemma in the Final Four and lost to VanDerveer by one point for the title. Up next for Barnes — and her...

tucson.com
Related
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Academic honors accumulating for Arizona’s Sam Thomas

Information from Arizona’s media relations department contributed to this report:. For the second time in her career, Sam Thomas has been named CoSIDA Academic All-District. It has been a year of academic awards for Thomas as she was named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and won the Elite90 Award at the Final Four earlier this year.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Adia Barnes

In the last few days, Adia Barnes has built on her championship game achievement by signing two top-notch transfers that promise to maintain a high caliber of play for the Wildcats. These young women publicly commented as to why they chose Arizona citing Adia's empathy, concern, commitment, humility, passion and her devotion to our community and our university.
Basketballazdesertswarm.com

Adia Barnes to appear on NBC’s Inspiring America primetime special on Saturday

Adia Barnes’ popularity has soared ever since she led the Arizona women’s basketball team to the national championship game, and Saturday she will appear on NBC’s primetime special called “Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List.”. The show highlights Americans who make an impact in their local communities. It will be...
Arizona Statewcn247.com

Arizona's Adia Barnes to receive $5.85 million in new deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes will receive $5.85 million in a five-year contract extension. The terms of the extension must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents. No changes were made to the incentive structure of the contract. Barnes has turned Arizona from an also-ran in the Pac-12 into a national championship contender. The Wildcats had the best season in program history in 2020-21, beating national powerhouse UConn in the Final Four to reach their first national championship game. Arizona lost to Pac-12 rival Stanford by one in the title game.
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Arizona increases Adia Barnes’ salary terms

Information from Arizona’s media relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona and Adia Barnes have agreed to new financial terms to her previously announced contract extension through the 2025-26 season, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. The new terms of the five-year contract include $5.85 million in base...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes will be featured on NBC special Saturday night

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes will be part of a prime-time special airing on NBC Saturday night. “Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List” will profile people who have impacted their communities. The first-ever list includes San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, chef Jose Andrés, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and others. Barnes and NFL agent Nicole Lynn will be included as part of Hammon's segment, according to a teaser played on Thursday's "Today" show.
MLBtucson.com

Greg Hansen: 'TJ Freeway' the new reality for Wildcats men, women

The most overused and confusing term in college sports is “transfer portal.” It really doesn’t apply. Look up “portal” in the dictionary and it says: “A door, gate, or entrance, especially one of imposing appearance, as to a palace.”. Transferring from school to school in college basketball rarely leads to...
Sportsallsportstucson.com

Adia Barnes on ESPN feature: To be working mom, you kick down door of adversity

Adia Barnes was featured Sunday morning on ESPN with Serena Williams, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Candace Parker about their lives as working moms in a Mother’s Day special. The video included Barnes talking about her breast feeding of daughter Capri during halftime of the NCAA championship game against Stanford on April 4, the ultimate display of being a mom while at work.
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

Adia Barnes gets major raise in new contract

The University of Arizona and head women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes have agreed to new financial terms to her previously announced contract extension through the 2025-26 season, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. The new terms of the five-year contract include $5.85 million in base salary compensation over the course of the agreement, and no changes were made to the incentive structure of the contract.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball close to adding another transfer: ‘There’s a really good point guard out there’

Arizona women’s basketball has already extracted three players from the transfer portal this offseason, but they aren’t done yet. Head coach Adia Barnes said the Wildcats are “very close” to adding one more and she dropped a heavy hint as to who it might be: “There’s a really good point guard out there that’s available and it’s someone I’m pursuing very heavily. I think we have a really really good relationship with, so I’m really gonna try really hard to get her. I think she’d be incredible in our system and I’m pursuing her as best as I can.”
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Adia Barnes recounts fist fights, bad culture in first year coaching at Arizona

Adia Barnes has spoken about the bumps and bruises that went with inheriting the Arizona job in 2016. Some of those growing pains, it turns out, were all too real. Barnes went on Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson’s Road Trippin’ podcast this week where she disclosed the struggles she experienced as a first-year head coach of the Wildcats.
College Sportsswishappeal.com

NCAAW: Adia Barnes rewarded for championship game run with big pay day

Adia Barnes is an up-and-coming star coach and Arizona is an up-and-coming national power. Barnes led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament championship game as a 3-seed this past season and they upset No. 1 seed UConn along the way. Although they came up short of a national championship, losing to Stanford, they were the most exciting story in women’s college basketball.
Arizona StateESPN

Arizona women's hoops coach Adia Barnes on balancing motherhood and career while learning to love on herself

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, 44, is the second former WNBA player to coach a team into the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament. It was also her alma mater's first trip to the title game, where the Wildcats lost to Stanford by one point. During halftime of the national championship, it was made known that Barnes spent the break pumping breast milk for her then 6-month-old daughter, Capri, whom she had given birth to when the season started. Along with her husband, Salvo Coppa, an assistant women's coach at Arizona, and her other colleagues and team -- Barnes pulled off the seemingly impossible: getting Arizona to the Final Four. And she did so with her newborn daughter and her 5-year-old son, Matteo, by her side.