Read This Before You Launch an EdTech Startup

In the last five years, a significant boom has rocked the edtech industry. Online learning grew rapidly in acceptance, and advances in learning tools have allowed teachers and administrators to get more efficient in their day-to-day routines. On top of this trend, the coronavirus pandemic forced most school systems around the world online for a prolonged period. Investors have taken note. While the pandemic disrupted a good deal of venture capital activity, the edtech sector enjoyed a record year. In other words, previous barriers that stood in the way of launching an edtech startup have come down. If you have been thinking about joining this trend, this article presents important information to know before starting an edtech company.