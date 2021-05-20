I’d rather die than go back, Moroccan migrant boy tells Spanish soldier

Policy towards Russia needs to be guided by the brutal realities of Vladimir Putin’s policies, rather than by wishful thinking. The main occupant of the Kremlin is visibly bored. This was on clear display during his rather turgid, Brezhnev-like delivery of the yearly address to the Russian Federation Assembly at the end of last month. For almost an hour he mechanically recited a variety of statistics, aimed at convincing the audience that life in Russia will get better for ordinary families – all mainly based on pledges that the electorate will only be able to verify many years from now. President Vladimir Putin is undoubtedly aware that, domestically, his regime has little new to offer to the country. When it comes to real wages, standards of living, corruption, even average life expectancy, all indicators show negative trends. And the obvious solution – reform – is out of the question, as it would endanger the regime itself.