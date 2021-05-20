8 highlights from embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White’s court hearing

Young County Commissioners Court met on Monday, April. 12 for their first meeting in the month. The meeting began with a COVID-19 update from Judge Bullock about COVID-19 statistics. 12,667 tests were given, 9,875 have tested negative, 2,779 have had positive tests, only seven active cases, and 44 individuals have passed away in the county as a result of COVID-19. The court discussed the March Activity Report, 4-HVolunteer Week Proclamation Signing, Soil and the Water Stewardship Week Proclamation. Next item on the agenda was the auditors budget amendments and payment vouchers, which was approved by the court 5-0. The treasures financial report and securities pledged also ended in approval, 5-0. Item no. 8 was to consider extentiom agents March report which was approved, followed by by discussing the March activity reports from the sheriff ’s office. The court ratified an interlocal agreement between Young County, Texas, and the City of Olney regarding limited police, fire, emergency medical telecommunications and dispatch services. The court also ratified a 5 year lease agreement between Young County and Olney for material purposes. The last item on the agenda discussed burn restrictions before Commissioner Jimmy Wildy adjourned with Commissioner Matt Pruitt with a second motion. The next Commissioners court meeting will be held Monday, May 10.