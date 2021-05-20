‘Breached the Door, Baby’: Feds Charge Oath Keeper Who Allegedly Plotted With Group Ahead of Riots

A leader of the New Jersey chapter of the Oath Keepers has been charged for allegedly planning with other members of the paramilitary group to storm the U.S. Capitol. James Breheny, the Bergen County, New Jersey, “coordinator” for the far-right group, has been charged with several crimes, including violent entry and impeding an official proceeding, for his role in the Jan. 6 siege. According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday, Breheny had been planning for the siege with other members as early as December, when he invited Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes to a meeting of “multiple patriot groups” three days before the Capitol riots to “prepare.” “This will be the day we get our comms on point with multiple other patriot groups, share rally points etc,” Breheny said, according to the complaint. “This one is important and I believe this is our last chance to organize before the show. This meeting will be for leaders only.”